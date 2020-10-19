'A Truly Orwellian Culture' - Amazon Removes COVID Skeptic's Book for Violating Content Guidelines | 18 Oct 2020 | Around the time Twitter purged New York Post's bombshell stories about Hunter Biden from its platform, late last week, Amazon was busy censoring any criticism against the "official" COVID-19 narrative, with the banning of at least one book from its Amazon Books store. Political writer James Perloff's latest book, Covid-19 and the Agendas to Come: Red-Pilled, was removed from Amazon on Thursday, he tweeted. Perloff spoke with RT News about the incident, which he outlined how Amazon's act of censorship validates his book's findings, expressing concern that "the censorship on Covid has been getting progressively stronger, even as the death rate from Covid has been getting progressively lower." "We are in a truly Orwellian culture," he warned.