Trump abruptly escorted out of White House briefing room after shooting near White House | 10 Aug 2020 | President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there was a "shooting" outside the White House that was "under control." "There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital," Trump said...Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.