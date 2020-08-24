Trump accuses Democrats of 'using COVID to steal our election' in defiant RNC remarks after nomination --'Don't let them take it away from you,' president warns | 24 Aug 2020 | President Trump accused Democrats of "using COVID to steal our election” after securing the Republican nomination for president on the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention. The president, after an in-person roll call vote where Republicans officially renominated him to represent the party on the ballot in the Nov. 3 presidential election--and locking in the GOP ticket for the battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris--took the stage and warned that Democrats are trying to "steal" the election. "What they're doing is using COVID to steal our election," Trump said Monday from Charlotte, N.C., warning also against potential widespread fraud with regard to mail-in ballots for the election.