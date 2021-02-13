Trump on acquittal: MAGA 'has just begun' | 13 Feb 2021 | Former President Trump declared victory on Saturday after Senate Republicans voted to acquit him for a second time, saying that his political movement has "only just begun" and that he would have more to share in the near future. Trump thanked his legal team for "upholding justice and defending truth." "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people," he said in the statement.