Trump Acts to Lower Drug Costs and Ensure That Americans Have Access to Life-saving Medications --The United States often pays 80% more for these drugs than other developed countries. | 24 July 2020 | President Trump signed four Executive Orders to massively lower prescription drug costs and increase Americans' access to life-saving medications, including insulin. The first Order directs federally qualified health centers to pass along massive discounts on insulin and epinephrine received from drug companies to certain low-income Americans. The second Order will allow State plans for safe importation of certain drugs, authorize the re-importation of insulin products made in the United States, and create a pathway for widespread use of personal importation waivers at authorized pharmacies in the United States. The third Order will prohibit secret deals between drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit manager middlemen, ensuring patients directly benefit from available discounts at the pharmacy counter. The fourth and final Order ensures that the United States pays the lowest price available in economically comparable countries for Medicare Part B drugs.