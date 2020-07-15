Trump Admin Strips CDC of Control of Coronavirus Data - Information Will Now Be Sent to Central DC Database | 15 July 20202 | The Trump administration announced new guidelines on Wednesday. Starting today hospitals will be ordered to bypass the CDC and send ALL COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington DC. This comes after TGP's Tuesday report on the likely fraudulent numbers coming from the CDC. Pharmacist.com reported the news today: The Trump administration has ordered hospitals to bypass CDC and send all COVID-19 patient information to a central database in Washington beginning on Wednesday.