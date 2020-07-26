Trump Administration Announces Historic Action to Lower Drug Prices for Americans | 24 July 2020 | Today, President Donald Trump took historic action to deliver lower prescription drug prices to American patients. The President signed four Executive Orders on drug pricing directing the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take several steps to deliver for American patients lower costs on prescription drugs, including insulin and epinephrine, and ensure Americans are getting the lowest price possible for their drugs. The executive orders instruct HHS to take a number of actions: End a shadowy system of kickbacks by middlemen that lurks behind the high out-of-pocket costs many Americans face at the pharmacy counter. Under this action, American seniors will directly receive these kickback as discounts in Medicare Part D...Require federally qualified health centers who purchase insulins and epinephrine in the 340B program to pass the savings from discounted drug prices directly on to medically underserved patients...Finalize a rule allowing states to develop safe importation plans for certain prescription drugs. Authorize the re-importation of insulin products made in the United States if the Secretary finds re-importation is required for emergency medical care pursuant to section 801(d) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Create a pathway for safe personal importation through the use of individual waivers to purchase drugs at lower cost from pre-authorized U.S. pharmacies. Take action to ensure that the Medicare program and seniors pay no more for the most costly Medicare Part B drugs than any economically comparable OECD country, ending foreign countries' freeloading off the backs of American taxpayers and pharmaceutical investments. This order takes effect in 30 days unless Congress acts. [Yes, I had to use the link to the HHS version, because shockingly, the corporate socialists who own and operate the media didn't actually cover this story.]