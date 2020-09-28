Trump administration will send $200 coupons to 33 million seniors on Medicare to use to pay for prescription drugs | 27 Sept 2020 | President Trump is throwing a pre-election curveball aimed at seniors with a surprise announcement on Thursday that his administration will send $200 coupons to 33 million seniors on Medicare to use to pay for prescription drugs. "These cards are incredible," Trump said during a health care speech in North Carolina. "The cards will be mailed out in coming weeks. I will always take care of our wonderful senior citizens. Joe Biden won't be doing this." ...A White House official said Thursday evening that the spending would be offset by a program to lower drug prices by tying them to lower prices in other countries, a plan called "most-favored nation." But that plan, while it has been proposed, has not gone into effect yet, meaning that there currently are no savings from it. The Wall Street Journal then reported on Friday that the money would be coming from the Medicare Trust Fund, which appears to be a more realistic source of funds.