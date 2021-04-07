Trump adviser Jason Miller launches 'cancel-free' social media platform --GETTR officially launched on July 4 to declare 'independence' from Big Tech | 4 July 2021 | Former Donald Trump senior adviser Jason Miller launched a new social media platform on Sunday, using the July 4 holiday to declare "independence" from Big Tech. Miller announced that the platform, which he calls "GETTR" and says evolved from the idea of "getting together" as a community on social media, officially launched at 10 a.m. ET. "GETTR is a direct challenge to the social media oligarchs from Silicon Valley, and what better day to declare independence from their woke tyranny than July 4th?" Miller, GETTR's chief executive officer, said in a statement.