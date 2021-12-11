Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Indicted for Contempt of Congress - DOJ --The last criminal contempt case dates back to 1983. | 12 Nov 2021 | Former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress after he didn't comply with a subpoena to appear in front of the [biased, useless] House Jan. 6 panel. Bannon, 67, was charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another that involved his refusal to hand over documents to the committee. Last month, the House select committee issued a subpoena before the House of Representatives, in a partisan vote, held him in contempt. For each count of contempt of Congress, Bannon faces 30 days to one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000, according to the Justice Department's press release. According to the Congressional Research Service, it's rare for prosecutors to charge someone with contempt of Congress, and it noted that a settlement is generally negotiated to avoid them.