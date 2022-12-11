Trump alleges election fraud in Arizona | 12 Nov 2022 | Former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that Republican candidate Blake Masters lost his bid for the Senate due to "voter fraud" in Arizona. Masters was preliminarily declared to have lost to Democrat Mark Kelly on Friday, after an election marred by malfunctioning machines and slow counting of votes. "They're at it again," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Voting machines in large numbers didn't work, but only in Republican districts. People were forced to wait in line for hours, then got exhausted...and left the voting lines by the thousands. This is a scam and voter fraud, no different from stuffing the ballot boxes," he continued, referencing his own allegations that pro-Democratic poll workers engaged in ballot harvesting to deliver Arizona to Joe Biden in 2020. "They stole the electron (sic) from Blake Masters," he concluded, demanding that officials in the state "do election over again!" [Exactly!]