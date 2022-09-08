This totalitarian regime is out of control: Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry says the FBI seized his cellphone one day after Mar-a-Lago raid --The confiscation of Perry's phone comes one day after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate | 9 Aug 2022 | Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania says that the FBI has confiscated his cellphone. Perry, in an exclusive statement, told Fox News on Tuesday that while traveling with his family earlier in the day, he was approached by three FBI agents who handed him a warrant and requested that he turn over his cellphone. The confiscation of the congressman's personal phone comes one day after FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.