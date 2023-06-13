Trump and Aide Walt Nauta 'Under Arrest' At Miami Federal Courthouse - Booked, Fingerprinted | 13 June 2023 | Joe Biden had his political opponent arrested on Tuesday...meanwhile, the Republican party is doing NOTHING to fight back. President Trump on Tuesday arrived to the Miami federal courthouse for his arraignment. Trump's aide, Walt Nauta, who was indicted along with the former president, also made an appearance in court. Both Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were placed "under arrest," booked and fingerprinted as they awaited Tuesday's court proceedings. Trump was not placed in handcuffs and no mugshot was taken. President Trump pleaded not guilty.