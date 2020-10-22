Trump and Biden clash on pandemic, trade personal jabs at final debate | 22 Oct 2020 | Democrat Joe Biden renewed his attacks on U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic at Thursday's final debate before the Nov. 3 election, while Trump leveled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family. Trump, a Republican, initially adopted a more restrained tone than he did during their first presidential debate in September, which was quickly derailed by his constant interruptions. But Thursday's clash still featured plenty of personal attacks between two men who evince little respect for each other. The televised encounter in Nashville, Tennessee, represented one of Trump’s last remaining opportunities to reshape a campaign dominated by a pandemic that has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States. Opinion polls show Trump is trailing Biden, though the contest is tighter in some battleground states likely to decide the election.