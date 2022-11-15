Trump announces 2024 presidential campaign: 'We have to get out of this ditch' --"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." | 15 Nov 2022 | Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening announced that he would again seek the presidency in 2024, vowing to reverse the policies of his successor, Democrat Joe Biden. "We have to get out of this ditch," he declared. "I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump also said as he spent much of his 70-minute speech lamenting the state of the nation. "This isn't a campaign," he contended. "It's a quest to save our country. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that," he told a cheering crowd at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history because it is not about politics. It's about our love for this great country, America, and we're not going to let it fail. We have to get out of this ditch..."