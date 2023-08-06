Trump Announces 2024 Proposal to Investigate Rising Autism Rates | 8 June 2023 | Former President Donald Trump released a campaign video in which he vows to investigate the rising rates of autism and other chronic illnesses across the United States if he's elected in 2024. "In recent decades, there has been an unexplained and alarming growth in the prevalence of chronic illnesses and health problems, especially in children," Trump said in the Agenda47 video on June 6, asserting that there has been a "stunning rise in autism, autoimmune disorders, obesity, infertility, serious allergies, and respiratory challenges." Trump then asked whether it has to do with food, environmental pollution, or "the over-prescription of certain medications," noting that Americans spend billions of dollars simply trying to treat such health problems rather than investigating the cause.