Trump announces deal between Bahrain, Israel to normalize relations in push for Mideast peace --Deal comes after a similar agreement with United Arab Emirates just last month | 11 Sept 2020 | President Trump on Friday announced that Bahrain has agreed to normalize relations with Israel, another diplomatic win for the president coming after a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates just last month. "This is really something special, very, very special," Trump said in the Oval Office, predicting that the region "will become more secure and prosperous" as a result of the diplomatic moves. "The sand was loaded up with blood, and now you’ll see a lot of that sand will be loaded up with peace," he said. According to a formal statement issued by the three countries, they agreed to "the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain."