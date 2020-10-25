Trump announces peace deal between Sudan and Israel, says more nations will normalize relations --Sudan is the third Arab state to do so as part of U.S.-brokered deals in the run-up to Election Day | 24 Oct 2020 | President Trump on Friday announced a peace deal that would normalize ties with between Israel and Sudan, claiming there "would be many more peace deals to come in the Middle East." Trump invited reporters into the Oval Office while he was on the phone with the leaders of Israel and Sudan to discuss the latest U.S.-brokered deal in the run-up to Election Day. Trump said Sudan had demonstrated a commitment to battling terrorism. "This is one of the great days in the history of Sudan," Trump said, adding that Israel and Sudan have been in a state of war for decades.