Trump announces 'TRUTH Social' network will be rolled out first quarter of 2022 | 20 Oct 2021 | Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday the forthcoming "TRUTH Social," a social media network that aims to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." The app, which will begin a beta launch for invited guests in November 2021, is expected to make its full debut within the first quarter of 2022 and is a part of the newly established Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Trump, who will serve as chairman of TMTG, released a statement announcing the planned arrival of the platform...and that it will "give a voice to all." "I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech," Trump said. "We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable"