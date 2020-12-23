Trump announces 'wild' protest in DC on January 6 - the day Congress will count Electoral College votes - and claims it is 'impossible' he lost the election | 19 Dec 2020 | President Trump is promising to hold a 'wild' protest in Washington D.C. in the first week of the new year as he continues to deny that he lost the election. The rally is scheduled for January 6th - the same day Congress is scheduled to meet to accept the presidential election results. 'Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,' Trump tweeted on Saturday. 'Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!' [CLG will be there and Michael Rectenwald will be speaking!]