Trump Appears to Launch Communications Platform Months After Twitter Ban | 4 May 2021 | Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to launch a new communications platform, coming several months after he was suspended from Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms. The platform appears on Trump's personal website. It includes social-media-like posts from the former president that can be shared to Facebook and Twitter. It's not clear whether the website will be developed into a full-fledged social media website.