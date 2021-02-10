Trump asks federal judge to restore Twitter account --Though he once commanded 88 million followers | 2 Oct 2021 | Former President Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, arguing the company improperly suspended him after receiving pressure from members of Congress. Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate," the Friday filing read, Bloomberg reported... The filing also claims that Twitter improperly censored his content while he was on the platform by branding his tweets with tags like "misleading information" and other partisan labels.