Trump asks Supreme Court to review seized documents | 5 Oct 2022 | Former US President Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to evaluate a tranche of documents seized from his home by federal law enforcement, hoping to reverse a ruling by a lower judge which denied any independent review of the allegedly classified papers. Trump filed an emergency appeal in the nation's highest court on Tuesday, asking justices to overturn a recent decision by a federal appeals court, which insisted the documents in question are, in fact, classified and belong to the government, rather than a former commander in chief. "Any limit on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a president’s home erodes public confidence in our system of justice," attorneys wrote in the filing, adding "the government has attempted to criminalize a document management dispute and now vehemently objects to a transparent process that provides much-needed oversight."