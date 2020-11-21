Trump attacks Big Pharma, announces programs to drastically lower drug prices --He announced two new rules aimed at helping seniors, in particular. | 20 Nov 2020 | In his third appearance since election night, President Trump talked about his administration's work to lower the price of prescription drugs through regulations and argued its efforts could save Americans up to 30% in drug costs. He announced two new rules aimed at helping seniors, in particular. He also announced an end to the unapproved drugs initiative, which the administration says creates artificial monopolies for some older drugs. The president said that his administration would prevent exorbitant raises in drug prices and possibly save Americans billions of dollars. CBS News reports that the president also took the time to attack Big Pharma and "their army of lawyers, lobbyists, and bought-and-paid-for politicians," while also claiming victory in the 2020 general election. "Big Pharma ran millions of dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign, which I won by the way but you know, you'll find that out -- almost 74 million votes," said Mr. Trump during the briefing.