Trump attacks 'racist' New York AG Letitia James for her $250 million 'witch hunt' lawsuit, claims SHE is the fraud and wouldn't have sued him if it wasn't for her 'really bad' poll numbers in her reelection campaign --'I never thought this case would be brought - until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a "get Trump" platform," Trump said "James is spending all of her time fighting for very powerful and well represented banks and insurance companies...instead of fighting murder and violent crime" | 21 Sept 202 | Former President Trump launched a fresh attack on New York attorney general Letitia James after she sued him for $250 million on accusations that he lied about his property values. He called James, who is black, "racist" and accused her of bringing forward the case to help her "really bad poll numbers." "Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "I never thought this case would be brought - until I saw her really bad poll numbers. She is a fraud who campaigned on a 'get Trump' platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!"