Trump Attempt to Sanction Iran Sparks Outrage, Sets Up Collision With Allies | 21 Aug 2020 | Several countries expressed outrage Thursday at President Donald Trump's demand that the U.N. Security Council reimpose devastating sanctions against Iran for violating a 2015 nuclear agreement, even though the Trump administration walked away from the deal two years ago. Known as "snapback," the provisions within the original agreement allow for signatories to put back in place international sanctions against Iran if it were to violate the deal, as Trump told reporters Wednesday that Iran had. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to New York on Thursday to begin informing Security Council members that they must now impose all of the sanctions that were lifted as a part of the deal brokered by the Obama administration. The move sets the U.S. up for a collision with the other permanent members of the Security Council, as well as Germany.