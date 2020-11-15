Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani will present evidence to support claims presidential election will be overturned | 15 Nov 2020 | President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani on Sunday insisted that the presidential election would be "overturned," claiming he had evidence that "corrupt machines" had deleted millions of votes for Trump -- but couldn't share it. In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," the ex-Big Apple mayor, who was recently tapped to lead Trump's post-election legal fight after his predecessor contracted COVID-19, claimed that the president had actually won the key swing states that were called for Joe Biden. "In every one of those states, we have more than enough illegal ballots already documented to overturn the result in that state," Giuliani said, erroneously claiming that the mail vote was invalid because Republicans hadn't been allowed to observe the count. "They didn't allow Republicans in those key places to observe the mail vote. That makes the mail vote completely invalid," he told anchor Maria Bartiromo. [New York Post has just joined the ranks of fake news organizations.]