Trump Authorizes Law Enforcement to Arrest and Prosecute Anyone Attempting to Destroy Statues on Federal Property | 23 June 2020 | President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he has "authorized" law enforcement officials to arrest anyone attempting to destroy historic statues on federal property. The President's declaration comes hours after radical leftists attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson which stands in full view of the White House. Trump cited the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act, which addresses the destruction of statues commemorating those who have served in America's armed forces. The Act reads in part: Whoever...willfully injures or destroys, or attempts to injure or destroy, any structure, plaque, statue, or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the United States shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 10 years, or both.