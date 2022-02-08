Trump-backed candidate wins crowded GOP primary, will take on Whitmer in November | 2 Aug 2022 | Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has come out on top in a crowded primary field and will face incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election. The Associated Press called the race for Dixon with approximately 19% of the vote counted, showing her in the lead with 41% of the vote. Dixon received a last-minute endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Friday, which appeared to help solidly her front-runner status... Whitmer is seeking a second term as governor following a tumultuous few years filled with criticism over her [mis]handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which included a slow economic recovery for the state, a large loss of small businesses, and suffering school performance.