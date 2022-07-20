Trump-backed Cox wins Maryland GOP primary for governor | 20 July 2022 | Dan Cox, endorsed by former President Trump, won the Republican primary for Maryland governor Tuesday, defeating a moderate rival backed by outgoing GOP Gov. Larry Hogan. The Associated Press called the race for Cox, a state legislator, with over 64% of the votes counted. He had 56.4% of the vote, compared to 40.2% for his closest rival, Kelly Schulz, who is a member of the outgoing Hogan administration. Cox has said Biden's victory [sic] shouldn't have been certified, called former Vice President Mike Pence a "traitor" and sought unsuccessfully to impeach Hogan for his pandemic policies, according to the wire service.