Trump-backed Daniel Cameron wins GOP primary in Kentucky governor's race | 19 May 2023 | Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday won the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary, defeating former Ambassador to United Nations Kelly Craft and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. The primary race was essentially a proxy battle between the two 2024 GOP presidential frontrunners, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump endorsed Cameron’s bid to be governor of the Bluegrass State last June, and just hours before the polls closed, DeSantis threw his support behind Craft, a former Trump administration official. “President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. The results in Kentucky's Republican gubernatorial primary tonight reaffirm that,” Alex Pfeiffer, spokesman for the Make America Great Again PAC, said after Cameron’s victory on Tuesday.