Trump-backed Rep. Alex Mooney wins West Virginia's GOP primary | 10 May 2022 | In an early victory for a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate at the start of midterm season, Rep. Alex Mooney on Tuesday beat fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District Republican primary. McKinley was sharply criticized by former President Trump when he broke with his party as one of 13 Republicans to vote with the Democrats to support Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Trump called McKinley a RINO, or "Republican in Name Only" and endorsed McKinley the day Biden signed the infrastructure law. The two incumbents, who have taken dramatically different approaches to their time in office, were pitted against each other in the state's 2nd Congressional District after population losses cost West Virginia a U.S. House seat.