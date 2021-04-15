Trump backs Wyoming GOP chair, citing Cheney censure | 15 April 2021 | Former President Trump endorsed Wyoming GOP chairman Frank Eathorne's reelection bid Thursday, citing Eathorne's censure of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Deep State-Wyo.). "Perhaps, most importantly, Frank has Censured the incompetent Liz Cheney, who couldn't care less about our brave soldiers overseas, and who is willing to fight ridiculous, endless wars instead of preparing for the Big Time enemies that may someday soon face our Country," Trump wrote in a statement. Eathorne was elected to chair the Wyoming GOP in 2019 and is seeking reelection for the position.