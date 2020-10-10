Trump, Biden campaigns clash over debate timing, formats | 08 Oct 2020 | The campaigns for President Trump and Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden clashed over the timing and format of the remaining two presidential debates Thursday, raising questions about whether the debates will take place at all. Trump's campaign is seeking to delay the final two debates by one week after the president pulled out of next Thursday's event to protest the organizing commission's decision to make the debate virtual. The Biden campaign said it will not agree to the delays, but instead wants the final debate to be a town hall style event to make up for next week's scuttled showdown. The confusion and public demands come after the Commission on Presidential Debates shook the campaigns with an early morning statement announcing that next Thursday's debate...would take place virtually, instead of in person, following the president's coronavirus diagnosis. Trump reacted with fury, immediately announcing that he would not participate in a virtual debate and accusing the commission of seeking to protect Biden by moving the debate to a safer and more predictable setting.