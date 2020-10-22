Trump, Biden debate marked by clashes, but less chaos | 22 Oct 2020 | After the first presidential debate was panned so widely that organizers introduced a mute button, Thursday's second and final debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was far more civil. Whether because of that button or the terrible reviews -- especially for Trump -- the two interrupted each other far less frequently, even as they clashed on issues ranging from the coronavirus to crime. Trump, in particular, was on his best behavior early, especially with the moderator, whom he'd repeatedly attacked before the debate. "So far, I respect very much the way you're handling this," Trump said to NBC's Kristen Welker when she gave him time to respond to Biden at one point.