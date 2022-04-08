Trump blasted by Dick Cheney as former vice president stars in his daughter's latest ad

Trump blasted by war criminal Dick Cheney as former vice president stars in his daughter's latest ad | 4 Aug 2022 | Former Vice President [unindicted war criminal] Dick Cheney calls former President Donald Trump a "coward" and argues that Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is "fearless," as he stars in the latest ad released by his daughter's re-election campaign. "In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," the elder Cheney says in the ad, which the younger Cheney started running on Thursday, a week and a half before she faces a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican congressional primary Wyoming's single congressional seat... Cheney caught a break in March when the Wyoming legislature [insanely] decided against scrapping same-day party registration in primaries, which would have prevented Democrats from crossing party lines and registering as Republicans to vote for her in the state's primary.