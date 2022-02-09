Trump blasts 'insane' Biden after prime time address | 2 Sept 2022 | Former President Donald Trump insisted that President Biden "must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia" for his attack accusing him and his MAGA supporters of being "a threat" to the country. "Someone should explain to Joe Biden, slowly but passionately, that MAGA means, as powerfully as mere words can get, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote soon after Biden's Thursday night attack. "If he doesn’t want to Make America Great Again, which through words, action, and thought, he doesn't, then he certainly should not be representing the United States of America!" Biden spoke in front of a military band while repeatedly saying he "will not stand by and watch" Trump and his supporters return to power with their "extreme ideology." "If you look at the words and meaning of the awkward and angry Biden speech tonight, he threatened America, including with the possible use of military force," Trump insisted in a second response on his Truth Social network.