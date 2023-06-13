Trump booked on 37 charges at Miami courthouse for arraignment --Trump's arraignment is taking place in federal court in Miami | 13 June 2023 | Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the Miami courthouse for his arraignment on Tuesday and was booked on 37 charges. He stayed at his property in Doral on Monday evening. Trump was charged with 37 counts for his alleged mishandling of classified documents. The arraignment is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Federal, state and local authorities have been beefing up security at the courthouse in advance of the 2024 GOP presidential primary candidate's appearance. Protests have formed outside of the courthouse. [Read the indictment here.]