Trump Calls for 'Full Forensic Audit' of Mail-In Ballots | 03 Dec 2020 | President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a full forensic audit of mail-in ballots that were cast in key states during the Nov. 3 presidential election. In a lengthy pre-recorded speech, the president said that "tens of thousands [of ballots] have fraudulent signatures" in key states. It means "a full forensic audit is required to ensure that only legal ballots from lawfully registered voters that were properly cast are included," Trump added. "The reason for this is clear," he said, "they were not verifying signatures because they know the ballots have not been filled out by the voters in whose names they were cast."