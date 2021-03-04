Trump calls for MLB boycott, warns 'woke' corporations after All-Star Game pullout | 02 April 2021 | Former President Donald Trump fired a high, hard fastball at Major League Baseball on Friday night, urging fans to boycott the "national pastime" over its decision to pull this year’s All-Star Game from the Atlanta area. Trump asserted MLB’s leadership was "afraid of the Radical Left Democrats," claiming the party pressured MLB to relocate its mid-summer game because of Georgia’s new election law, recently signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The former president also took aim at large "woke" corporations that issued statements against the Georgia law.