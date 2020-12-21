Trump Calls for More Stimulus Payments: 'It Was the Fault of China,' Not Americans | 20 Dec 2020 | President Donald Trump implored Congress to pass a bill that includes direct stimulus payments after the provision was rejected last week. "Why isn't Congress giving our people a Stimulus Bill?" the president asked Saturday night. "It wasn't their fault, it was the fault of China," he added, referring to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus that caused a worldwide pandemic. "GET IT DONE, and give them more money in direct payments." Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) worked together to include the stimulus payments. Reports have indicated that the final bill will include $600 stimulus payments. Hawley had pushed for another round of $1,200 stimulus payments, which were issued under the CARES Act in March. Some Democrats had sought a similar amount, or more.