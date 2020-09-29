Trump camp seeks debate rule that third party inspectors to look for electronic devices in candidates' ears | 29 Sept 2020 | President Trump is asking for an additional ground rule ahead of Tuesday night's first presidential debate between himself and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden [and the deep state's Chris Wallace]. But the Biden campaign is rejecting it. Fox News has learned that the president's re-election campaign wants the Biden campaign to allow a third party to inspect the ears of each debater for electronic devices or transmitters. The president has consented to this kind of inspection, but a source said the Biden campaign has declined the ear check. [Of course! How else will Biden be able to respond, without lots of help?]