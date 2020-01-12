Trump Campaign Hits Attorney General Over Claim on Election Fraud | 01 Dec 2020 | President Donald Trump's campaign on Tuesday fired back at Attorney General William Barr after the nation’s top law enforcement official reportedly claimed that officials haven't seen evidence of widespread election fraud. "With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation," Rudy Giuliani, a Trump lawyer, and Jenna Ellis, a Trump campaign attorney, said in a joint statement. "We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn't audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth."