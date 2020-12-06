Trump campaign manager says 300,000 tickets registered for upcoming rally | 12 June 2020 | Brad Parscale, President Trump's campaign manager, said 300,000 tickets have been registered for the campaign's upcoming rally in Tulsa, Okla. Parscale said the event is going to be "epic" and that the campaign is "Looking at a 2nd event in town to get more people to be w/@realDonaldTrump." The rally, scheduled for June 19, is Trump's first public foray back onto the campaign trail. It will be followed by gatherings in North Carolina, Arizona and Florida.