Trump Campaign to Name David Bossie to Lead Legal Election Fight - Report | 06 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is expected to name seasoned conservative operative David Bossie to lead its post-2020 presidential election legal efforts, according to reports. The New York Times, CBS News, and ABC News all reported the development Friday afternoon as the Trump campaign continues to wage legal battles in key battleground states over concerns of voter fraud and inadequate observation of ballot counting in the November 3rd election.