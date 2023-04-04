Trump campaign raises 8 million since indictment | 4 April 2023 | Donald Trump and his 2024 White House campaign are cashing in on the former president's indictment and Tuesday's arraignment in New York City. Adviser Jason Miller announced on Monday night that the campaign had hauled in over $8 million in fundraising since last Thursday, when Trump became the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime... The former president, who announced his third White House bid in November, has seen his polling lead over the rest of the actual and potential field in the GOP nomination race increase the past couple of weeks, as the indictment loomed. And his numbers have continued to soar in surveys conducted since last week's indictment.