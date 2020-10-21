Trump campaign says debate commission pushing pro-Biden topic change | 19 Oct 2010 | President Trump's re-election campaign on Monday said that the Commission on Presidential Debates is attempting to change the focus of this week's final forum to benefit Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told reporters on a conference call that the final debate -- this Thursday in Nashville -- was supposed to be about foreign policy, but that the commission is attempting to broaden the topics discussed. "They're putting their foot on the scale with regard to this third debate. This was supposed to be the foreign policy debate," Miller said.