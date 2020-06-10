Trump campaign sends pizzas to supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center | 05 Oct 2020 | The Trump campaign sent pizza to supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as the commander-in-chief continues his battle against coronavirus inside. Video captured by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager Sunday night showed a crowded swath of supporters being offered pizza while outside the Bethesda, Md., hospital where he is being treated. The pizza, according to Politico, was sent over by the Trump campaign... On Friday evening, just hours after being admitted to Walter Reed, the commander-in-chief sent White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows out to thank the first supporters who had arrived outside. "The president saw you, he said to come out here and thank you all with these chocolates," before offering the cheering crowd candy bars. Later that night, Meadows confirmed again that the president had sent him out to greet the supporters in a statement to Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."