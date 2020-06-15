Trump campaign touts 1 million ticket requests for Tulsa rally | 15 June 2020 | Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Monday said they have received more than 1 million ticket requests for President Trump's first campaign-style rally since the coronavirus lockdowns slated to take place Saturday. "Over 1M ticket requests for the @realDonaldTrump #MAGA Rally in Tulsa on Saturday," Parscale tweeted Monday, adding safety guidelines for the event. "Before entering, each guest will get: temperature check, hand sanitizer, mask,” Parscale tweeted. “There will be precautions for the heat and bottled water as well." The rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Saturday, June 20, has received the largest number of ticket requests for any of the president's events, the campaign has said.