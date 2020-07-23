Trump cancels Republican National Convention activities in Jacksonville | 23 July 2020 | President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Republicans have scrapped plans to hold convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida. The move is a striking turnaround for Trump, who moved the convention to Jacksonville after North Carolina's governor raised public health concerns about having massive gatherings in Charlotte, as the GOP had long planned. Pared-back events in Charlotte will still be held, Trump said. Trump said he informed his team that his focus was on protecting the American people, even though aides advised him they could make an in-person convention safe.